農委會送鴨蛋慶賀　陳時中：連59天本土零確診 | Taiwan reports no local infections for 59 days straight

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(10)日表示，國內無新增病例，截至目前累計73,751例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報(含72,824例排除)，其中443例確診，分別為352例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，431人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 443.

The tally of pneumonia-related reports as of press time was 73,751 (including 72,824 already dismissed), with 443 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 352 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 431 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心為了慶祝連續59天沒有新增境內確診案例，於桌前擺放農委會贈送的皮蛋和鹹鴨蛋，表示確診都「掛鴨蛋」。

To celebrate no new local infection cases for 59 days straight, the CECC showed a display of duck eggs gifted by the Council of Agriculture (農委會), to represent “0” cases.

指揮中心指出，全球累計7,208,264例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國2,007,672例、巴西707,412例、俄羅斯485,253例、英國289,140例及印度266,598例為多；病例中409,756例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 7,208,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 2,007,672 in the U.S., 707,412 in Brazil, 485,253 in Russia, 289, 140 in the U.K and 266,598 in India, with a total of 409,756 deaths as of Wednesday.