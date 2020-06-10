勇鷹原型機測試成功　揭飛機不收起落架背後原因｜ Taiwan Air Force tests ‘Brave Eagle’ prototype with landing gear down

【看CP學英文】台灣國軍新一代高級教練機「勇鷹」在兩架IDF戰機陪同下，於今 (10) 日在台中首度試飛。

A prototype of Taiwan’s new-generation advanced trainer aircraft “Brave Eagle” (勇鷹) took off on Wednesday in Taichung for a test flight alongside two IDF fighter jets from the Republic of China Air Force. (ROCAF, 空軍).

這架軍機為蔡英文總統推動堅實國防的墊腳石，打造一個自主、堅毅的國防部隊。

The plane is the cornerstone of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy to boost development of homegrown defense systems that increase self-sufficiency and reliance in Taiwan military capability.

今早升空實測過程相當順利，從台中清泉崗基地起飛到降落，全程不收起落架。

The test flight went smoothly with the plane seen taking off and flying from and to the military air base in central Taiwan with the landing gear still down.

戰機首飛為測試基本功能是否正常運作，並確認低速飛行表現狀況。

In the first flight, the goal was to check out basic functionality and how well the low-speed performance was predicted.

由於起落架是小而精細的機組配件又需要大筆資金製造，所以通常在試飛時不會將起落架收起。

Given that the landing gear is just a minor, yet complex, part of a new plane that cost billions of dollars to develop, it is customary to conduct the first flight with the landing gear down.

軍事專家認為若飛機須緊急迫降，放下起落架較安全。

If the aircraft must land in case of emergency, military experts believe that it is always better to keep the landing gear in extended position.

勇鷹的設計參照雙人座版的 F-CK-1 經國號戰機，再外加8成的最新零件。

The Brave Eagle design is based on the twin-seater version of the AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-Kuo Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), but with the incorporation of 80 percent of new components.

勇鷹共有五大亮點，機身以複合材料製成可減輕重量、較大的儲油量、特殊的翼剖面增加低空飛行的穩定度、移除槍枝、並且搭載後燃型F-124發動機。

Highlights include the increased use of composite materials to reduce weight, greater fuel capacity, a different wing profile for slower, more stable low-level flight, removal of the gun, as well as the use of the non-afterburning Honeywell/ITEC F124-200TW.

國防計畫預計於2021年11月開始，為期6年的時間，製作限量66架飛機。此計畫將耗費新台幣65.1億製造以取代AT-3自強號高級教練輕攻擊機和F-5戰鬥機。

Limited production of 66 aircraft over a six-year period will begin in November 2021. The project, which costed NT$65.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) to develop aims to replacing the AIDC AT-3 and Northrop F-5E/F which are utilized as advanced trainers and lead-in fighter trainers (LIFT) respectively.

戰機製造是由國家中山科學研究院、中華民國空軍、以及漢翔航空工業股份有限公司共同合作策劃。

The program is a joint collaboration between the state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) and the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC).