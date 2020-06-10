Facebook Page of Rainie Yang hacked, again!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — “I’m more nervous than you, please don’t push me,” Taiwanese actress-singer Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) told her fans on Wednesday after her Facebook account was hacked.

Her page was deleted a day earlier, then restored, to the surprise of the popular singer with more than 3 million followers on Facebook.

When Yang posted a selfie last Friday everything was normal.

Earlier today, however, someone posted a bizarre video on her Facebook with a caption in simplified Chinese that reads: “As a son, everyone wished they had a younger sister.”

Yang replied on Instagram, saying that her account was probably hacked and her staff was dealing with the issue.

This is not the first time that her account is hacked though. The actress-singer also removed all her posts and photos, including her profile picture, on her Instagram account without warning on Nov 3, 2019, because her account was hacked.