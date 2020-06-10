Vietnam to resume flights to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

The minister thinks that New Zealand and Vietnam are the most likely countries to open up in the first wave.

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed on Wednesday that Vietnam plans to allow a resumption of flights to and from countries that have had no cases of coronavirus for 30 days, including Taiwan.

Vietnam state media cited the prime minister as saying a day earlier that resuming flights to Laos and Cambodia are a priority, followed by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), praised Vietnam authorities for their achievements in epidemic prevention during a weekly press briefing that day.

Chen also expressed hopes that Taiwan would be included in the first batch of countries that will resume flights to Vietnam.

The eventual opening date of such flights hasn’t been confirmed yet, he said.

In a press conference on May 20, Chen stressed that only a few countries could meet Taiwan’s requirements for resuming flights based on purely objective data.

The minister thinks that New Zealand and Vietnam are the most likely countries to open up in the first wave.

“Figures show that the epidemic is slowing down and the situation is under control, so we can say that it is a target country,” he said.