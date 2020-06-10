恭喜！明道低調登記結婚　曬兒子腳ㄚ照證實當爸 | Ming Dao announces he is a father

【看CP學英文】藝人明道今（10）日中午在微博PO出嬰兒的腳丫照，證實自己當爸了，投下演藝圈震撼彈。

Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao, posted to Weibo on Wednesday an image of his baby’s feet, saying that he has become a father.

近幾年將演藝中心轉移大陸，40歲的他感情世界備受關注，2016年與女團「KISS」成員王婷萱傳出緋聞，始終沒向外界公布戀情。

The 40-year-old actor has shifted his career to China in recent years. According to Chinese media, he has been dating Wang Ting-xuan, a member of girl band KISS since 2016.

Yet, he has never made their relationship public.

中午他在微博上公開自己當爸的消息，「你們曾經關心的那個男孩，終於升级成了男孩+ 。謝謝大家關心」，透露寶寶是兒子，粉絲也紛紛送上祝福。

Dao said: “The boy you used to care about has finally become a boy+. Thank you all for your concern,” unveiling that he has a son.

明道日前被拍到與王婷萱還有長輩們到郊外踏青，他抱著小孩猛親，但明道始終對戀情相當低調。

A few days ago, Ming Dao was photographed on a trip to the countryside with Wang and her elders, holding a child in his arms and kissing her fiercely.

據悉，明道去年與王婷萱登記結婚，因他作風低調不想公開。

It is reported that Ming Dao registered his marriage with Wang last year as he kept his relationship very low key.