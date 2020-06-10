恭喜！明道低調登記結婚　曬兒子腳ㄚ照證實當爸 | Ming Dao announces he is a father

By Shelly Yang, The China Post and CNA |
明道作風低調。| Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao has always kept his relationship low key.（圖 / 翻攝明道微博|Courtesy of Weibo/Ming Dao）

【看CP學英文】藝人明道今（10）日中午在微博PO出嬰兒的腳丫照，證實自己當爸了，投下演藝圈震撼彈。

Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao, posted to Weibo on Wednesday an image of his baby’s feet, saying that he has become a father. 

近幾年將演藝中心轉移大陸，40歲的他感情世界備受關注，2016年與女團「KISS」成員王婷萱傳出緋聞，始終沒向外界公布戀情。

The 40-year-old actor has shifted his career to China in recent years. According to Chinese media, he has been dating Wang Ting-xuan, a member of girl band KISS since 2016. 

Yet, he has never made their relationship public.

明道作風低調。| Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao has always kept his relationship low key.（圖 / 翻攝明道微博|Courtesy of Weibo/Ming Dao）

中午他在微博上公開自己當爸的消息，「你們曾經關心的那個男孩，終於升级成了男孩+ 。謝謝大家關心」，透露寶寶是兒子，粉絲也紛紛送上祝福。

Dao said: “The boy you used to care about has finally become a boy+. Thank you all for your concern,” unveiling that he has a son.

藝人明道今（10）日中午在微博PO出嬰兒的腳丫照，證實自己當爸了，投下演藝圈震撼彈。| Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao, posted to Weibo on Wednesday with an image of his baby’s feet, saying that he has become a father. (Courtesy of Weibo/Ming Dao)

明道日前被拍到與王婷萱還有長輩們到郊外踏青，他抱著小孩猛親，但明道始終對戀情相當低調。

A few days ago, Ming Dao was photographed on a trip to the countryside with Wang and her elders, holding a child in his arms and kissing her fiercely. 

據悉，明道去年與王婷萱登記結婚，因他作風低調不想公開。

It is reported that Ming Dao registered his marriage with Wang last year as he kept his relationship very low key. 

Read More from The China Post