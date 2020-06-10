Analysis | Anderson Cooper and son should inspire Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who became a father this April with the arrival of his newborn baby, Wyatt, talked about getting used to fatherhood on People’s first-ever Pride issue this week.

This inspiring news about living as a single gay man in these difficult times has also attracted a lot of attention in Taiwan as current laws do not give adoption rights to same-sex couples.

Even though Taiwan has been the leading force in legalizing same-sex marriage in Asia, it still hasn’t allowed gay couples to adopt unless the child is biologically related to at least one parent.

Cooper’s case should serve as an example to legislators in Taiwan to make a change in the current law so that it’s more flexible for those seeking to have kids.

During his conversation with the magazine, Cooper thanked, “all the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people who struggled for generations and have died never thinking this was a possibility.”

He said that being a parent during this uncertain time made him feel “invested in the future in a way I hadn’t really before,” as he wants Wyatt to grow up in a better world.

Back in April, he announced on the Stephen Colbert show that he would be welcoming Wyatt via a surrogate. The newborn’s name is revealed to be a nod to Cooper’s father who died when he was 10.

Cooper added that Benjamin Maisani, his ex-partner, would be the co-parent of Wyatt, even after their separation in 2018.

In the interview, Cooper said: “When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” and added that now that he has Wyatt, it was a “dream come true.”