Taiwan did not intervene in HK anti-gov’t movement: MAC

MAC says that it is an “obligation” for Taiwan to support the people of Hong Kong in fighting for universal values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 陸委會) denounced on Wednesday accusations that Taiwan authorities intervened in the anti-government movement that has rocked the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since last year in a written statement sent to media organizations.

The Cabinet-level administrative agency responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of policies between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China was responding to comments made by Hong Kong security chief John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超) and published by the South China Morning Post earlier that day.

Lee accused the United States and Taiwan of playing a key role in the anti-government campaign by encouraging Hong Kong people to take to the streets to vent their anger at the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

“The whole protests happened during the Taiwan [presidential] election. So there is interference by external forces during the hostile months [of protests] and I think we can see that,” Lee told the Hong Kong media.

The MAC responded that the “development of democracy and freedom” in Hong Kong has always been a “common concern of the international community, and Taiwan is no exception.”

The agency stressed that it is an “obligation” for Taiwan to support the people of Hong Kong in fighting for universal values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law while the government has repeatedly stressed that “we are concerned about the relevant development but will not interfere”.

The MAC said that blaming external forces for the unstable situation in Hong Kong would not help solve its “fundamental problems.”