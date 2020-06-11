Stefanie Sun marks 20th anniversary debut with concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun (孫燕姿) surprised her fans with a one-hour live stream concert on Tuesday in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her debut.

Standing barefooted and in casual wear, Sun sang one of her signature songs “Against the Light” (逆光), followed by “Lightning Crashes,” “Summer As Usual” (一樣的夏天) and “It Doesn’t Stop Raining” (雨還是不停的落下).

“There’s no applause,” she said with a laugh before explaining that she had long dreamt of “singing barefooted.”

The singer ended her impromptu performance with her most popular song “Cloudy Day.”