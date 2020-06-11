Disabled affected by elevator lines at Taiwan public venues: report

One in two people with disabilities and strollers need to wait longer at most public transportation hubs

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – Many people with disabilities are being pushed to the back of the line for elevators at public transportations venues, according to a study released by the Institute of Transportation (IOT, 交通部运输研究所)

One in two people with disabilities and strollers need to wait longer at most public transportation hubs because no one is willing to give them priority access to the elevator, the IOT said.

With the gradual verticalization of transport stations to elevated or underground platforms, the need for elevators to connect platforms and cross railways has increased dramatically.

An increasing number of non-essential groups, however, are vying for access to elevators too to avoid walking up or down the stations.

This study, which reviewed data from 10 elevators located at platforms of transit stations on Taipei Metro, found out that only 15 percent of users were wheelchair users and stroller pushers.

Among the 604 elevator trips made by 2,413 users, the percentage of women taking the elevator was also 75 percent higher than men.

Against this backdrop, scientists said that 9 in ten people must wait for one trip to get on the elevator and 6 percent must wait for more than two trips, especially those with disabilities or strollers.

The study suggests that an increase in the number of elevators is not always the solution. Authorities should limit access to elevators to priority users at peak hours and encourage the public to exercise more.