警察瞎辦案再添一樁　瑞士童竟因「這事」留前科｜Swiss kid investigated for using joss paper money at store

【看CP學英文】瑞士警察接獲商家報案，一位八歲兒童拿著玩具錢詢問店家可否使用，警方獲報後前往質詢該名兒童。週三，當地媒體痛批警方行為「過度激動」。

Swiss police have been deemed “overzealous” by local newspapers on Wednesday for investigating an 8-year-old boy who allegedly asked whether he could use joss paper money in a village shop.

根據當地媒體報導，兒童所持有的假鈔是華人一般使用於葬禮的「金紙」。

According to the Basler Zeitung (BaZ) newspaper, the fake money was printed on Chinese joss paper, also known as “spirit money,” which are burned as offerings to the dead at funerals.

據報導，這些印有藍色中文字的「金紙」應是三月初嘉年華會上所發放玩具鈔，爾後小朋友出於好奇而把玩具鈔撿回家。

The toy banknotes, which were printed on ordinary paper and inked with blue Chinese characters, were distributed in early March at a carnival and were apparently picked up by children, according to the BaZ.

四月，該名孩童與大他兩歲的哥哥和隔壁鄰居的小女孩一起到附近超商問店員是否可以使用手中的玩具鈔。

In April, the child along with his ten-year-old brother and a neighbor headed to a local shop and asked if he could use the fake banknote.

店員稱按照SOP立即報警處理。

The shopkeeper then immediately reported the incident to the police as they claimed it was standard procedure.

警方則在5月28日前往孩童家質詢其是否有意圖將假鈔花掉。

Law enforcement then visited the boy on May 28 to determine whether he had tried to use the counterfeit money deliberately.

雖然此孩童並未被起訴，然警方仍拍了他的「嫌犯大頭照」，並將他的名字登記起來，直到2032年的5月才有可能從記錄中被撤掉。

Though the unnamed boy was not charged with any offense, he had his mugshot taken and his name would be on police records until May 2032.