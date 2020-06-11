StarLux announces three weekly flights to Macau in July

Japan is reportedly in talks with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to mutually reopen borders

TAIPEI (The China Post) — StarLux Airlines Co. (星宇航空) plans to operate three flights per week to Macau starting in July, while its plans to operate routes to Malaysia, Vietnam, and Japan remain in limbo, the company said on Thursday.

StarLux roundtrip flights to Macau will leave from Taipei at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday (JX201/JX202).

However, the company will again postpone the launch of its Taoyuan-Cebu route until Oct. 25 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which is also delaying the reopening of flights to Da Nang, Vietnam, and Penang, Malaysia.

The airline has reportedly applied to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for postponing the launch of its flights to Okinawa to a later date.

Japan is reportedly in talks with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to mutually reopen borders, with businesspeople and professionals such as medical staff expected to be fast-tracked.

So far, Taiwan is not included in the Japanese authorities’ plan to ease travel restrictions.