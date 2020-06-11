越南擬恢復國際航班　台灣優先列入考慮｜Vietnam to resume flights to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

【看CP學英文】衛生福利部部長陳時中在週三（10）證實，越南計畫對30天內沒有傳出新型冠狀病毒的國家恢復國際航班，其中包括台灣。

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed on Wednesday that Vietnam plans to allow a resumption of flights to and from countries that have had no cases of coronavirus for 30 days, including Taiwan.

越南國營媒體引述總理阮春福談話表示，優先考量恢復往來航班的國家，包括寮國、柬埔寨、日本、韓國與台灣。

Vietnam state media cited the prime minister as saying a day earlier that resuming flights to Laos and Cambodia are a priority, followed by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中在本週記者會上稱讚越南當局的防疫成就，同時表示台灣可能被納入越南首批恢復邊境往來的名單，但最終開放日期尚不確定。

Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), praised Vietnam authorities for their achievements in epidemic prevention during a weekly press briefing that day.

Chen also expressed hopes that Taiwan would be included in the first batch of countries that will resume flights to Vietnam.

The eventual opening date of such flights hasn’t been confirmed yet, he said.

陳時中在5月20日的記者會上曾表示，若以客觀數據評估是否恢復航班，很少國家能夠達到台灣的標準，紐西蘭和越南是最可能第一波開放的國家，「考量到疫情趨緩，我們針對疫情較輕微的國家，鬆綁入境限制。」

In a press conference on May 20, Chen stressed that only a few countries could meet Taiwan’s requirements for resuming flights based on purely objective data.

The minister thinks that New Zealand and Vietnam are the most likely countries to open up in the first wave.

“Figures show that the epidemic is slowing down and the situation is under control, so we can say that it is a target country,” he said.