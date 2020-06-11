Din Tai Fung closes oldest U.S. eatery in Los Angeles County

Din Tai Fung Taiwan has no plans to close or suspend business in other locations

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) announced on Thursday the closing of its first U.S. location in Arcadia, Los Angeles County, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The popular restaurant that serves internationally acclaimed Taiwanese soup dumplings at 1108 S. Baldwin Ave. will close today, according to a Facebook post by the family-run chain that thanked customers for its 20 years in business.

As a result of the current economic climate, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our first U.S…. 由 Din Tai Fung 鼎泰豐发布于 2020年6月10日周三

It was only doing takeout in recent weeks due to the economic climate created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

Although the original location is closing, there is a second Arcadia location a few blocks away in the Westfield Santa Anita mall.

It is open for dine-in with reservations as well as takeout, as are Din Tai Fung’s other restaurants in Costa Mesa, Glendale, Los Angeles and Torrance.

Din Tai Fung is known for its soup dumplings which it says boasted “the thinnest, most delicate skin” with at least 18 folds.

Asked about the closing of the restaurant, Din Tai Fung Taiwan pointed out that there are no other plans to close or suspend business in other locations.

The company told Chinese-language media that it fully cooperates with the policies of various governments amid the outbreak.

Din Tai Fung directly operates a total of 12 stores in the U.S., while franchising is used in other up to 15 overseas markets. There are more than 155 branches of Din Tai Fung.