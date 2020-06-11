Chen Chi-mai most likely candidate in Kaohsiung by-election

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is getting ready to vie for the Kaohsiung Mayoral by-election, Chinese-language media said on Thursday amid reports that Yang Ming-chou (楊明州) will be appointed mayor by interim today or tomorrow.

Officials from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told Chinese-language media that Chen will likely resign from his position within the Cabinet on June 17 to begin his campaign for the by-election.

Chen reportedly discussed his election bid with 10 council members who have already extended their full support with new slogans and potential solutions for the city’s current problems.

Yang, the former secretary-general of the Kaohsiung City Government, will likely play a key role in Chen’s election bid thanks to his understanding of current affairs in the southern city and his tight links to grassroots supporters within the city.

Yang could also allow Chen to fully focus on his election bid instead of being dragged into day-to-day arguments at the Kaohsiung City Council by opposition party members.