不敵疫情經濟衝擊！　美國首間鼎泰豐正式結束營業｜Din Tai Fung closes oldest U.S. eatery in Los Angeles County

【看CP學英文】台灣最具代表性的餐廳之一鼎泰豐週四宣布，受到經濟景氣的影響，關閉在美國洛杉磯阿凱迪亞（Arcadia）分店。

Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) announced on Thursday the closing of its first U.S. location in Arcadia, Los Angeles County, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

根據鼎泰豐官方臉書PO文，座落於Baldwin大道的鼎泰豐分店20年來供應顧客享譽國際的台灣小籠湯包，今(11)日正式關閉。

The popular restaurant that serves internationally acclaimed Taiwanese soup dumplings at 1108 S. Baldwin Ave. will close today, according to a Facebook post by the family-run chain that thanked customers for its 20 years in business.

As a result of the current economic climate, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our first U.S…. 由 Din Tai Fung 鼎泰豐发布于 2020年6月10日周三

當地媒體報導，由於疫情重創經濟，鼎泰豐近幾週僅提供外帶服務。

It was only doing takeout in recent weeks due to the economic climate created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

鼎泰豐雖關閉原店，但是同樣位在阿凱迪亞的分店就坐落在幾個街口外的聖塔阿妮塔購物中心內，此分店將持續服務消費者。

Although the original location is closing, there is a second Arcadia location a few blocks away in the Westfield Santa Anita mall.

這間分店開放顧客預約室內座位以及外帶服務，其他位在科斯塔梅薩、格倫代爾、洛杉磯、托倫斯的分店也有提供同樣服務。

It is open for dine-in with reservations as well as takeout, as are Din Tai Fung’s other restaurants in Costa Mesa, Glendale, Los Angeles and Torrance.

鼎泰豐主打皮薄餡多汁、擁有「黃金18摺」的小籠湯包。

Din Tai Fung is known for its soup dumplings which it says boasted “the thinnest, most delicate skin” with at least 18 folds.

至於關店原因，台灣鼎泰豐表示，目前並沒有其他閉店計畫。

Asked about the closing of the restaurant, Din Tai Fung Taiwan pointed out that there are no other plans to close or suspend business in other locations.

據報導，自疫情爆發後，鼎泰豐全力配合各國政府的防疫政策。

The company told Chinese-language media that it fully cooperates with the policies of various governments amid the outbreak.

鼎泰豐在美國仍有12間門市、遍及15個海外市場，全世界共計155間分店。

Din Tai Fung directly operates a total of 12 stores in the U.S., while franchising is used in other up to 15 overseas markets. There are more than 155 branches of Din Tai Fung.