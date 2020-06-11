陳其邁新高市長？預17日向行政院請辭｜Chen Chi-mai most likely candidate in Kaohsiung by-election

【看CP學英文】繼今 (11)日被爆出楊明州最晚將在明日前被行政院指派為高雄代理市長，行政院副院長陳其邁也傳出已準備好參選高雄市長補選。

Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is getting ready to vie for the Kaohsiung Mayoral by-election, Chinese-language media said on Thursday amid reports that Yang Ming-chou (楊明州) will be appointed mayor by interim today or tomorrow.

據報導，高雄市綠營人士聲稱陳其邁極有可能在本月17日前向行政院請辭，以全新投入各項參選工作。

Officials from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told Chinese-language media that Chen will likely resignfrom his position within the Cabinet on June 17 to begin his campaign for the by-election.

據傳陳其邁前日已與10多位議員討論未來計畫，議員們也已表達全力支持，開始幫忙研擬口號和目前高雄發展問題的各項解決方案。

Chen reportedly discussed his election bid with 10 council members who have already extended their full support with new slogans and potential solutions for the city’s current problems.

經驗豐富的前高雄市秘書長楊明州對高雄有相當程度的了解，未來也將扮演重要角色。

Yang, the former secretary-general of the Kaohsiung City Government, will likely play a key role in Chen’s election bid thanks to his understanding of current affairs in the southern city and his tight links to grassroots supporters within the city.

楊明州擔任高雄代理市長也能減輕陳其邁的負擔，使其能避開被藍營拖入高雄市議會的日常爭論中，全神貫注於競選。

Yang could also allow Chen to fully focus on his election bid instead of being dragged into day-to-day arguments at the Kaohsiung City Council by opposition party members.