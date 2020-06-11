媽祖今晚起駕　鎮瀾宮實行防疫管制 | Jenn Lann Temple takes preventative steps ahead of pilgrimage

【看CP學英文】大甲媽祖今晚起駕，因應疫情，鎮瀾宮已經做好防疫措施，除了限制進廟人數外，也針對廣場進行人數管制。

Dajia Jenn Lann Temple has taken some precautionary measures to restrict the number of people entering the temple as well as the square at the front ahead of the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage which will kick off on Thursday evening.

此外，廟方也在門口實施消毒、量測體溫，現場有民眾因未帶口罩被勸阻離開。

The temple has also asked pilgrims to check their temperature and disinfect their hands before entering the premises. They will also need to wear a face mask to enter the temple, authorities said.