OnlyInTaiwan | Foreigner loses, then finds beloved watch again

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ebaneo Vk never thought he would find again the watch his father gave him 40-50 years ago, he recently told the Facebook Page “Foreigners society in Taiwan” (臺灣外籍劇團). Luckily, Vk lives in Taiwan!

While roller-skating last week at the riverside next to the Nangang Software Park near Taipei (南港軟體園區公園), he accidentally left his watch there, and only realized it a day later.

Vk initially assumed that the watch was already gone, but was still hopeful and decided to retrace his steps the next morning. “This is Taiwan, usually people do not pick stuff from the ground,” he said in his post.

Upon returning to the same spot the next day, Vk was both surprised and touched to find the watch right where he left it the previous day.

Vk said that he was “simply grateful” to have found the watch, which was a gift from his father and had been on countless trips with him around the world.

The touching story left many saying in the comment section, “That’s why I love Taiwan”, and others sharing their experiences of losing valuables in Taiwan only to have it returned the next day.

Taiwan has consistently been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, ranking 36th place back in 2019, according to the Global Peace Index.