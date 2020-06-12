Lee Chien-na moves on after ending six-year relationship

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-actress Lee Chien-na (李千那) has seemingly moved on to a new beau after ending her six-year-relationship with Taiwanese beatboxer Echo (李昶俊).

The actress was seen working out with actor Jay Shih (是元介) in the gym on Tuesday and after having dinner, the couple went to Lee’s house in Nangang, according to the Chinese-language media.

The two had starred in the romantic TV series, “Wait for the Sun, Wait for You” (守著陽光守著你) in 2019.

Earlier this week, the actress’ agent confirmed that Lee had broken up with Echo, leaving fans of the couple in shock.

After news of Lee’s possible new relationship broke out online, Echo posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying that he had ended the relationship with Lee three months ago, and called on the public not to blame his ex-girlfriend.

In the post, Echo wrote: “There was no one else involved in the break-up.”

He hopes the public will give them space and time to settle down.

He ended the post by saying to his ex, “I hope any sorrow that may come next will be left for me to bear and I just want you to be happy.”

六年過去 我想 這段期間 我們不只給予了對方滿滿的愛、各種幫助、歡笑淚水、喜怒哀樂、同時還給對方留下了深刻回憶，我想說有你陪伴很開心謝謝妳… Posted by ECHO李昶俊 on Thursday, June 11, 2020