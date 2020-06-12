中國玻璃心又碎　蔡英文以這名義受邀高峰會｜Analysis | Why risk angering China at Copenhagen Summit?

【看CP學英文】台灣總統蔡英文近期應邀以「中華民國台灣總統」名義和預錄影片方式致詞，參加鏈結全球民主社群的重要國際論壇「哥本哈根民主高峰會」，此舉恐再次引起中國的不滿。

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is set to attend the upcoming Copenhagen Democracy Summit via video link under the title “President of ROC Taiwan”, but many fear the risky move may be pushing the envelope too far with China.

蔡英文將分享台灣的防疫成果及民主經驗；蔡總統致詞後，接續將是美國國務卿蓬佩奧(Mike Pompeo)講述「中國與自由社會的挑戰」。

Tsai will share Taiwan’s accomplishments in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s success stories on its road to democracy, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to talk about “China and the challenge to free societies.”

蓬佩奧繼日前因責怪中國對於新冠肺炎疫情的處理遭中國官方媒體批為「人類公敵」，再次因邀請蔡英文出席而飽受中國以違反「一中原則」喝斥。

Pompeo, who had previously been called by China state broadcaster CCTV, the “common enemy of mankind” was once again chastised by Chinese officials for inviting Tsai to appear at the same forum in alleged contradiction to the “one-China” policy.

根據外國媒體報導，全球化智庫創辦人王輝耀認為此邀約「不恰當」。

According to foreign media, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the think tank Centre for China and Globalisation, deemed the summit “inappropriate.”

即便中國並不是民主國家，王耀輝仍堅持，「若他們要邀請這些人卻不邀請中國這邊的人，那這是非常不洽當的因為兩邊應該都要有代表人出席。」

Despite China not being a democratic country, the official was quoted saying, “If they invite these people but not the Chinese side, then this is not appropriate since we should have both sides represented.”

除此之外，另一位飽受中國官方抨擊的香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒也在受邀之列。他將於高峰會上發表演說《在香港為民主而戰》，此舉肯定會更加激怒中國。

In addition, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, a regular target of Chinese state media, is also set to attend the panel to speak about “fighting for democracy from the battlegrounds of Hong Kong” — another move which will trigger China’s anger.

高峰會中必然會談論到中國如何為附近地區眾多問題的根源，包括兩岸關係、南海爭議、貿易虧損和民主等議題。

There will be for sure a consensus among the speakers at the conference toward defining China as part of the many problems in the region, ranging from cross-strait relations and the South China Sea to trade deficit and democracy.

然而，事實上台灣，香港，歐盟和美國等國家和地區如果不把中國一同納入解決方案，就不可能在各自的議程中得到好結論。

Yet, the fact is that countries and regions such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, the European Union and the United States cannot succeed in their respective agenda without making China part of the solution too.

這應是哥本哈根民主峰會等公共論壇關切的問題。該論壇應考慮邀請香港特首林鄭月娥或中國國務院總理李克強等發言人，來為永無止境的衝突尋求解決方案。

That is a major concern with public forums like the Copenhagen Democracy Summit which should consider inviting speakers such as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam or Chinese Premier Li Keqiang too and pushing for finding solution to never-ending conflicts.

大多數的人似乎喜歡將我們生活中的訊息以簡單的方式歸類。然而，考慮到許多較為複雜的議題，如政治和貿易等，若仍以此方式歸類實屬令人擔憂。

Most people seem to like simple categorical ways to divide up information in the world we live. This is equally worrisome given how terribly complex and nuanced most things are – especially politics and trade.