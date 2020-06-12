天王魅力橫掃亞洲！　周杰倫新歌上線11小時狂掃3千萬元｜Jay Chou new hit single ‘Mojito’ racks in NT$31.6M in 11 hours

【看CP學英文】亞洲天王周杰倫今(12)日凌晨0點上架新歌《Mojito》，截自週五早上11點，中國4大音樂平台累積總銷量超過264萬張， 預估進帳792萬人民幣（約新台幣3168萬元)。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Mandopop superstar Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) new single “Mojito” racked in over RMB¥7.92 million (NT$31.6 million) on four major China-based music streaming platforms as of 11 a.m. Friday, 11 hours after its official release.

新歌在YouTube 頻道截自下午3點更累積超過280萬點閱人次。

Fans downloaded the song online 2.64 million times on the four major China music streaming platforms over the same period and watched the YouTube video more than 2.8 million times.

周董帶著友人前往古巴拍攝MV，他表示自己去古巴取景是因為「大家都知道我從以前就很喜歡骨董車，古巴有各式各樣顏色的骨董車，所以MV一定要去古巴拍攝。」

According to local media reports, Chou and his friends traveled to Cuba to film the music video. “I’ve always wanted to go to Cuba, because of all the vintage cars there,” said Chou.

一行人當然也有去朝聖販售大文豪海明威最愛的古巴雞尾酒「Mojito」的哈瓦那「五分錢小酒館」。周董開玩笑地說，作詞人黃俊郎（阿郎）寫歌詞的時候可能喝多了。

During their time in Cuba, Chou and his friends went to visit La Bodeguita del Medio, the origin of Ernest Hemingway’s favorite Mojito. Chou also joked that Ah-Long (阿郎), one of the songwriters, may have drunk too much while writing the lyrics.