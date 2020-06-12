President Tsai responds to medical equipment price adjustment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) issued a statement on Friday in response to the new regulations announced by the National Health Insurance Administration (NHI, 健保署) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛生部 ) that would set an upper limit on medical equipment prices for users.

Earlier this week, the NHI released a statement claiming that starting in August, the price of all medical equipment used that are not covered by the health insurance would have an upper limit price for users.

This led to many complaints from medical professionals which elicited a response from the President today.

In her Facebook post, Tsai stated that she has been made aware of the public’s concern toward the new policy and welcomes comments from different fields to contribute to the discussion before the regulation is implemented.

To this end, Tsai has asked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to address the problems and to further discuss the policy with Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to come up with an adequate plan.

Tsai emphasized in her post that good policies come from good communication, and thanked the public for their advice and feedback.