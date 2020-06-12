Jay Chou new hit single ‘Mojito’ racks in NT$31.6M in 11 hours

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Mandopop superstar Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) new single “Mojito” racked in over RMB¥7.92 million (NT$31.6 million) on four major China-based music streaming platforms as of 11 a.m. Friday, 11 hours after its official release.

Fans downloaded the song online 2.64 million times on the four major China music streaming platforms over the same period and watched the YouTube video more than 2.8 million times.

According to local media reports, Chou and his friends traveled to Cuba to film the music video. “I’ve always wanted to go to Cuba, because of all the vintage cars there,” said Chou.

During their time in Cuba, Chou and his friends went to visit La Bodeguita del Medio, the origin of Ernest Hemingway’s favorite Mojito. Chou also joked that Ah-Long (阿郎), one of the songwriters, may have drunk too much while writing the lyrics.