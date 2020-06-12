台版馬爾地夫就在「澎湖」！　盤點四大拍照秘境景點 | Wander among #Instaworthy spots in Penghu

【看CP學英文】隨著疫情漸漸趨緩，國內禁令雖已逐步鬆綁，但邊境進出仍尚未解封，因此國內旅遊正是最好的選擇。其中有著陽光、沙灘、碧海藍天的澎湖成為國旅最夯點之一，若你正在計畫去澎湖，一定要去探訪以下盤點的四個澎湖絕美景點！

As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the ban on travel has been progressively relaxed. Border control remains in place tough, so domestic travel may be the best choice for you.

Penghu, with its sunshine, beach, blue sea and sky, has become one of the most popular domestic travel destinations in summer. If you are planning to visit the magnificent island, here are the four amazing spots in Penghu for you to explore!

九孔瀑布 | Chixi Rock Waterfall

位於澎湖西嶼的「池西岩瀑（九孔瀑布）」近年來成為網美必去的打卡景點之一。壯闊的柱狀玄武岩旁有一池廢棄漁塭，退潮時可以站在漁塭中間，背景搭配雄偉柱狀玄武岩，怎麼拍都能拍出超夢幻美照。

Chixi Rock Waterfall, located in Penghu’s Xiyu township is one of the most scenic spots.

An abandoned fish pond sitting next to natural basalt sculptures in the shape of six-sided columns is one of the natural perfect photo-op spots on the island.

Well, how to take a perfect photo here? When the tide is low, you can stand in the middle of the fish pond and have someone taking pictures from the outer ring.

地址：澎湖縣西嶼鄉池西村池西岩瀑 | 881, Chixi Vil.Xiyu Township,Penghu County

後寮天堂路 | Penghu Paradise Road

位在白沙鄉後寮村東港的「天堂路」是荒廢已久的舊碼頭，從淨白的沙灘一路延伸到外海的道路，由上往下俯瞰宛如一條巨龍。沿著天堂路往外海走，碧藍的海洋盡收眼底，每一個點都能拍出有如明信片般的美照。

Penghu Paradise Road is located on an old ship port in the Beisha township. The road among the area adopts a snake-like visual entering the blue sea.

As you walk along Paradise Road, you can see the turquoise-blue ocean and take postcard-like pictures from every point along the road.

地址：澎湖縣白沙鄉後寮村(後寮村東港舊碼頭) | Houliao, Baisha Township, Penghu County 884, Taiwan

望安網垵口沙灘 | Wangankou Beach

望安島上的網垵口沙灘被譽為台版馬爾地夫，潔白無瑕的貝殼沙灘，搭配漸層碧藍海水，坐在沙灘邊享受海島風情，待上一整天完全不是問題！此外，此地擁有綿延將近1公里弧形海灣，是夏天玩水熱點之一！

The Wangankou beach on the Wang-an township is known as Taiwan’s Maldives. The white shells and sandy beach with gradual turquoise sea in the distance are perfect for you to chill for the whole afternoon.

It’s not a problem at all to stay on the beach all day and enjoy the island!

In addition, this area has an arc-shaped bay that stretches for nearly one kilometer making it one of the hottest spots for summer water fun!

地址：882澎湖縣望安鄉網垵口沙灘 | Penghu County, Wang’an Township, 882

東石環保公園 | Dongshicunhuanbao Park

鄰近海濱以及澎湖機場的東石環保公園有著咾咕石建成的迷宮，遠看貌似外星人留下的神秘遺跡，吸引許多旅人前來取景拍照。

There is a maze made of porous coral stones in Dongshicunhuanbao Park near the beach and Penghu Airport. From afar, it looks like the mysterious ruins left by aliens, attracting many tourists to come and take pictures.

若想拍下整片迷宮以及遠方大海，務必攜帶廣角鏡以及自拍桿，穿著鮮豔戰袍，喬好姿勢就能拍出宛如婚紗照一般的效果。

If you want to capture the entire maze and the distant sea, be sure to bring along a wide-angle lens and a selfie stick. It’s recommended to wear bright colors for perfect pictures.

地址：澎湖縣湖西鄉東石村 | Dongshi, Huxi Township, Penghu County 885, Taiwan