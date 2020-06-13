在台外國人遺失手錶　結局讓他淚崩 | #OnlyInTaiwan | Foreigner lost, then found beloved watch again

【看CP學英文】臉書社團一名外國網友Ebaneo Vk近日分享了自己不小心遺失的手錶，最後卻奇蹟似地將它尋回的暖心小故事，會那麼幸運是因為他住在台灣！

Ebaneo Vk never thought he would find the watch his father gave him 40-50 years ago again, he recently told the Facebook Page “Foreigners society in Taiwan” (臺灣外籍劇團). Luckily, Vk lives in Taiwan!

Ebaneo是來自阿根廷的電腦工程師，來台工作的他在台灣已待了將近三年之久。前陣子於南港軟體園區公園河畔溜直排輪時，為了保護手錶將它脫下，沒想到卻因此忘了它，直到隔天才想起來。

Hailing from Argentina, Ebaneo is an engineer in computer sciences and has been in Taiwan for approximately 2.5 years. While roller-skating last week at the riverside next to the Nangang Software Park near Taipei (南港軟體園區公園), he accidentally left his watch there, and only realized it a day later.

Ebaneo原本認為手錶肯定被拿走了，但還是不放棄，決定隔天一早再到河邊找找看。他在文中寫道，「畢竟這裡是台灣，大家通常不會隨意撿拾地上的東西。」

Vk initially assumed that the watch was already gone, but was still hopeful and decided to retrace his steps the next morning. “This is Taiwan, usually people do not pick stuff from the ground,” he said in his post.

沒想到，Ebaneo回到前日運動的起點，感動地發現手錶仍原封不動的留在原地。

Upon returning to the same spot the next day, Vk was both surprised and touched to find the watch right where he left it the previous day.

Ebaneo在文中說他非常感動，因為那支手錶是父親給他的禮物，已陪伴他度過人生重重關卡。

Vk said that he was “simply grateful” to have found the watch, which was a gift from his father and had been on countless trips with him around the world.

而Ebaneo的貼文也得到熱烈的迴響，網友紛紛在留言區寫道「這就是為什麼我愛台灣」，也有許多人開始分享自己在台遺失東西的經驗，且大多數人都有順利找回遺失物。

The touching story left many saying in the comment section, “That’s why I love Taiwan”, and others sharing their experiences of losing valuables in Taiwan only to have it returned the next day.

台灣一向被評為世界上最安全的國家之一，根據全球和平指數，2019年台灣排名第36名。

Taiwan has consistently been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, ranking 36th place back in 2019, according to the Global Peace Index.

You can follow Ebaneo Vk on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ebaneovk/