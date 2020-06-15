Visit Taipei’s most #Instaworthy cafés this summer

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Summer has arrived, making enjoying a cup of coffee or a light brunch meal at a café beneath the AC a must! Below are a few cafés that are not only #Instaworthy on a Sunday afternoon but also a delight for your tastebuds.

Daylight Brunch Café

Hidden in the alleys at the Chaozhou Street intersection, Daylight Brunch café welcomes you with visually appealing brunch meals. The interiors showcase a minimalistic retro vibe, and provide dishes like “Italian Pork with Red Wine” and “Popcorn Chicken.”

How to get there?

No. 93, Chaozhou Street, Da’an District, Taipei City, 106

Telephone：02 2322 5703

Neighbors Café

Neighbors Café has an aesthetically pleasing and spacious atmosphere, which is perfect for an occasional meetup with friends — on the second floor, with pastel-tone decorations all over the white walls. The signature dish would be the quiche and is the perfect combination of a buttery crust and light sour cream. Yummy!

How to get there?

111, Taipei City, Shilin District, Section 6, Zhongshan North Road, 430號2F

Telephone：02 2874 2901

Laundry and Coffee

Located in an alley around the quiet Songshan district, the café is the only place in Taipei where you can play with raccoons while taking pictures with a washing machine as the backdrop.

Other than the tasty brunch meals on offer, the restaurant lets you get a close-up view of the raccoons behind a glass window room within the cafe. However, those wishing to do so will have to schedule beforehand.

How to get there?

No. 16, Alley 19, Lane 160, Section 3, Minquan East Road, Songshan District, Taipei City, 105

Journey Kaffe

Located in Neihu District, Journey Kaffe is a spacious open floor space that embodies elements of a do-it-yourself kitchen, quiet study area, as well as a self-service food bar. The café offers a variety of American cuisine, ranging from rich chocolate cake to a healthy green chicken salad.

How to get there?

No. 42, Lane 321, Yangguang Street, Neihu District, Taipei City, 114 Telephone: 02 8752 6606

Light Bar Café

Light Bar Café welcomes you with its huge glass windows and a calming atmosphere. The café has three floors, with adequate spacing between each table. The food tastes authentic and homemade, and the cafe even allows customers to connect to free WIFI, it is perfect for students looking for a quiet place to study.

How to get there?

No. 12, Lane 134, Section 3, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, 106

Telephone: 02 2709 3843