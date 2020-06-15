Taiwan to be listed as FMD-free country today at the earliest

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan is optimistic about being listed among foot and mouth disease-free countries (FMD, 口蹄疫) after a 24-year battle, with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) expected to make the announcement no later than Tuesday.

After inspection delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s status as an FMD-free country was taken into vote last Friday with a majority of the members voting yes, according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAHHPIQ, 動植物防疫檢疫局).

To be deemed a member of the FMD-free country, countries need to demonstrate no FMD infections on unvaccinated animals after ending vaccination for a year.

According to the Minister of the Council of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), after trusting professionals’ evaluations, Taiwan had stopped issuing vaccinations in 2018.

Chen said that talks are in place to export Taiwan pork to Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau as soon as Taiwan has established its status as FMD free.