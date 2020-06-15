北影預售開賣「刷新紀錄」　《無聲》秒殺完售 | Tickets for Taipei Film Festival sold out within an hour

【看CP學英文】「2020台北電影節」14日下午一點準時開賣早鳥預售票，一小時內即有19場次完售，超越去年預售成績，包括開幕片《無聲》和閉幕片《日子》。

Pre-sale tickets for the 2020 Taipei Film Festival, which runs from June 6 to July 11, were sold out within an hour, including the opening film, “The Silent Forest,” and the closing one, “Days.” The speed and scope of ticket selling, which started at 1 p.m. on Sunday and included 19 showings, surpassed last year’s pre-sale results.

一如預期，開幕片《無聲》和閉幕片《日子》於開賣後20分鐘內先後完售，其他電影包括神祕場《打噴嚏》，以及將在台北電影節特別放映的《逃出立法院》、《怪胎》、《刻在你心底的名字》、《親愛的房客》，也都在半小時內全數完售。

Tickets for the opening and closing films were sold out within 20 minutes. Other tickets took half an hour to be sold out, including “A Choo,” “Get the Hell Out,” “WeirDo,” “Your Name Engraved Herein” and “Dear Tenant.”

其中，《無聲》又是此次台北電影節首部完售電影，導演柯貞年得知後表示：「謝謝觀眾的支持，也希望大家看了電影之後不要貼標籤或過多連結，只要細細咀嚼電影帶給你的震撼，因為在無聲的世界中，一切只能用心感受。」

“The Silence Forest” was the first film to be sold out at the Taipei Film Festival. After hearing the good news, the film director Ko Chen-nian said: “Thank you for your support, and I hope that after watching the movie, you will not label or overinterpret the film.”

She added that “Just enjoy the shock that the movie brings because, in the world of silence, everything can only be felt with the heart.”

《無聲》描述一個很寧靜的校園，但處處卻充斥著詭異氛圍。天真無邪的學生一起在玩一個遊戲，但這個遊戲卻是不能說的祕密，可是到底為什麼不能說…在這個遊戲中，甚麼才是勝利？誰勝誰負？又或，大家口中不能說的遊戲，只是一種無助的求救訊號？在孤寂的無聲世界中，聽不見，不代表看不見，其實，你並不孤單。

“The Silence Forest” is a thriller that unfolds on a quiet campus filled with an eerie atmosphere. Students, who play a secret game along the way, are at the center of the plot that invites viewers to solve the mystery.