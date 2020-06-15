東南亞新聞自由再受迫害？菲籍知名記者因這件事被判｜Noted Filipina journalist convicted of cyber libel in blow to free press

【看CP學英文】《拉普勒》(Rappler) 執行編輯兼執行長瑪莉亞・瑞薩 (Maria Ressa) 和前研究員瑞納多・桑拖斯二世 (Reynaldo Santos Jr.) 於今(15)遭馬尼拉地區初審法院判處違反專門針對網路誹謗的《共和國法第10175號》和《網路犯罪預防法》。

Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa announced on Monday that Rappler’s Executive Editor and CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr. are found guilty of violating Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act specifically for cyber libel.

瑞薩和桑托斯成為首兩位被冠上網絡誹謗罪名的記者。

Ressa and Santos are the first journalists to be found guilty of cyber libel in the Philippines.

法院已判處瑞薩和桑托斯六個月至六年監禁的刑罰，然因兩位先前已經交保，獲得保釋。

The court has meted the penalty of six months to six years imprisonment but Ressa and Santos are likely to remain free after earlier posting bail.

瑞薩和桑托斯同時也被判賠償商人威爾弗雷多・肯格（Wilfredo Keng）精神損害賠償金P200,000 （約新台幣11.8萬）以及損害賠償金P200，000（約新台幣11.8萬）。

Ressa and Santos were also ordered to indemnify businessman Wilfredo Keng P200,000 in moral damages and P200,000 in exemplary damages.

這次案件為桑托斯於2012年發表了一篇文章，指控肯格將自己的越野車租借給首席大法官雷納托・科羅納 (Renato Corona) 使用。

The subject of the cyber libel case was a 2012 article written by Santos claiming that Keng lent his sports utility vehicle to then Chief Justice Renato Corona.

而此篇文章內還引用了一份情報報告，稱肯格當時涉嫌參與人口販賣和毒品走私而受到國家安全委員會的監視。

The same article also cited an intelligence report that said Keng had been under surveillance by the National Security Council for alleged involvement in human trafficking and drug smuggling.

肯格於該文章原本發布日期5年後(文章因修改錯字更新的3年後），在2017年提出網路誹謗訴訟。

Keng filed the cyber libel complaint in 2017 or five years after the article was first posted and three years after it was supposedly re-posted due to typographical error.