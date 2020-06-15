Dance teacher reveals 4 steps to boyfriend’s successful proposal

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Noted Taiwanese dance teacher Kimiko recently unveiled the four steps her boyfriend took to make his proposal successful.

To being with, “he followed the steps of a traditional proposal,” Kimiko said to the surprise of her followers, saying that her boyfriend asked his and her parents for their approval prior to making the big move.

More importantly, “he proposed only in front of our best friends,” Kimiko added, stressing that she prefers a more humble and quiet proposal that “touched her hear.”

Next, her boyfriend also paid attention to the type of jewelry she liked for the wedding ring, meaning that he “understands the type of person” she is.

Last but not least, “he proposed on a day when I’m dressed well,” Kimiko remarked, meaning that her boyfriend chose a specific time and day before proposing.