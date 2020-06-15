Dance teacher reveals 4 steps to boyfriend’s successful proposal

By Spencer Chang, special to The China Post |
The dance teacher Kimiko recently revealed the four steps her boyfriend took to make a successful proposal.(Courtesy of Facebook/Kimiko)

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Noted Taiwanese dance teacher Kimiko recently unveiled the four steps her boyfriend took to make his proposal successful.

To being with, “he followed the steps of a traditional proposal,” Kimiko said to the surprise of her followers, saying that her boyfriend asked his and her parents for their approval prior to making the big move.

More importantly, “he proposed only in front of our best friends,” Kimiko added, stressing that she prefers a more humble and quiet proposal that “touched her hear.”

Next, her boyfriend also paid attention to the type of jewelry she liked for the wedding ring, meaning that he “understands the type of person” she is.

Kimiko said that her boyfriend paid attention to the type of jewelry she liked when picking a wedding ring. (Courtesy of Facebook/Kimiko)

Last but not least, “he proposed on a day when I’m dressed well,” Kimiko remarked, meaning that her boyfriend chose a specific time and day before proposing.

The dance teacher Kimiko recently revealed the four steps her boyfriend took to make a successful proposal. (Courtesy of Facebook/Kimiko)

