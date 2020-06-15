Tickets for Taipei Film Festival sold out within an hour

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Pre-sale tickets for the 2020 Taipei Film Festival, which runs from June 6 to July 11, were sold out within an hour on Sunday.

The speed and scope of promotional event, which started at 1 p.m. and included 19 showings, surpassed last year’s pre-sale results, the organizer said.

Tickets for the opening film, “The Silent Forest” (無聲), and the closing one, “Days” (日子) were sold out within 20 minutes.

Other tickets took half an hour to be sold out, including “A Choo” (打噴嚏), “Get the Hell Out” (逃出立法院), “WeirDo” (怪胎), “Your Name Engraved Herein” (刻在你心底的名字) and “Dear Tenant” (親愛的房客).

“The Silence Forest” was the first film to be sold out at the Taipei Film Festival. After hearing the good news, the film director Ko Chen-nian (柯貞年) said: “Thank you for your support, and I hope that after watching the movie, you will not label or overinterpret the film.”

She added that “Just enjoy the shock that the movie brings because, in the world of silence, everything can only be felt with the heart.”

“The Silence Forest” is a thriller that unfolds on a quiet campus filled with an eerie atmosphere. Students, who play a secret game along the way, are at the center of the plot that invites viewers to solve the mystery.