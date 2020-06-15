Once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan on June 21

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An annular solar eclipse will occur across the Tropic of Cancer on June 21, and it will be visible from many of the southern counties, including Taiwan.

The next time this rare phenomenon takes place will be 195 years later.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon revolves in between the Sun and the Earth and forms a straight line that blocks out most of the sun, thus creating a “ring of fire.”

This rare event can be seen from the northern part of Penghu County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Taitung County, and the Southern part of Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Nantou County, Hualien County as well as Kinmen County.

This exceptional eclipse is set to infold slowly from 11:46 a.m. until 5:34 p.m.

If you want to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with your family and your loved ones, you can visit Chiayi County, which is home to Lulin Observatory, Taiwan’s sole solar observatory center.

Another place to consider is in Shulin Township (水林鄉), Yulin County, where the eclipse can first be seen. Local authorities will provide free bus rides to the township, where you’ll be able to enjoy music concerts, shop through food stands, and participate in DIY activities.

Remember that you should never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. You can seriously hurt your eyes and even go blind.

Projecting the Sun through a box projector, or projecting using binoculars or telescope, or simply 2 pieces of cards is a safe and easy way to view a solar eclipse.

By using special-purpose solar filters, you’ll be able to filter out much of the sunlight until only 0.00001 of it is visible.