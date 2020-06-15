Taiwan grants 4th automatic 30-day extension to foreigners

The total period of stay cannot exceed 180 days though; the day after the entry date will be counted as the first day of stay

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) announced on Monday the 4th automatic 30-day extension for foreigners entering Taiwan on or before March 21 with a visa waiver, visitor visa, or landing visa.

No application is required, authorities said, while stressing that many countries are still generally enforcing strict border controls and international airlines have yet to resume regular operations, making international travel difficult.

The total period of stay cannot exceed 180 days though; the day after the entry date will be counted as the first day of stay.

If you have already stayed in Taiwan for the maximum 180 days or those who have overstayed their visas should consult the National Immigration Agency website (https://www.immigration.gov.tw/5475/).

The website details the regulations for foreigners who meet specific criteria during the pandemic to apply for the special duration of stay extensions, as well as explaining the Expanded Overstayers Voluntary Departure Program and other measures.