老外也瘋日環食！　觀賞「上帝戒指」必知事項｜Things to know before observing ‘Ring of Fire’

【看CP學英文】天文界大盛事「日環食」又俗稱「天狗食日」，將在6月21日夏至當天登場，台北天文館預測，這次台灣有9個縣市能夠觀測到這個現象，而下次日環食能再度於台灣觀測到的機會，就要等到195年後了！

An annular solar eclipse will occur across the Tropic of Cancer on Monday, June 21, and it will be visible from nine of Taiwan’s cities and counties. This rare phenomenon will take place again in 195 years.

A solar eclipse occurs when the next time the Moon revolves in between the Sun and the Earth and forms a straight line that blocks out most of the Sun, thus creating a “Ring of Fire.”

若你是身在台灣的老外，千萬別錯過這次難得一見的天文盛事，日環食奇景將於6月21日上午11時46分開始，至下午5時34分結束，約歷時5小時又48分鐘。

If you are an expat living in Taiwan, don’t miss this one-of-the-life-time event! This exceptional eclipse is set to unfold slowly from 11:46 a.m. until 5:34 p.m.

環食帶自台灣本島通過金門、澎湖北側、雲林南部、嘉義縣、嘉義市、台南市北側、高雄市北側、花蓮縣南側及台東縣北側，共9縣市都可見到1秒至60秒的日環蝕，其他地區則能看見日偏食。

This rare event can be seen from Kinmen County, the northern part of Penghu County, the Southern part of Yunlin County, Chiayi County and City, the north part of Tainan and Kaohsiung, Taitung County, as well as Hualien County.

若欲前往欣賞此天文奇景，切記勿直視太陽，務必事先準備滅光器具（如減光濾紙）來保護眼睛。用肉眼直視太陽會對眼睛造成嚴重傷害，甚至導致失明。

Remember that you should never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. You can seriously hurt your eyes and even go blind.

另一種觀測方法是利用針孔成像原理來觀賞。有望遠鏡者（雙筒或單筒望遠鏡均可）可透過望遠鏡將太陽投影在白色屏幕或紙上。

Another method of viewing is through the use of pinhole camera images. You can project the Sun on a white screen or a piece of paper if you have binoculars or a telescope.

若沒有望遠鏡，也可準備一個紙盒以及一塊紙板，用針尖在紙盒上方鑽一小孔，紙盒底端鋪一塊白色紙板，觀測時將小孔對準太陽，使太陽影像經由「針孔成像」原理投影在紙盒底端來觀察。

If you do not have a telescope, you can prepare a box and a piece of cardboard, drill a small hole with a needle tip on the top of the box, lay a piece of white cardboard on the bottom of the box.

While you observe the solar eclipse, you should point the hole at the Sun and the image of the Sun will be projected on the bottom of the box.

太陽濾鏡/濾紙約可將太陽光穿透率減至0.001%以下，透過濾紙即可適當保護眼睛以觀賞日環食，但使用這種觀測方法建議每次觀看時間最好不要超過1分鐘。

By using special-purpose solar filters, you’ll be able to filter out much of the sunlight until only 0.00001 of it is visible. However, it is recommended that each viewing should not exceed 1 minute using this method.