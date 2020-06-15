Business owner on way to Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage posts cute poster

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A poster with a cute drawing left on the front door of a tailoring shop in Xizhi District, New Taipei City went viral on Facebook on Monday.

The artist, who is the shop owner’s grandchild, wrote that the shop would be temporarily closed until June 28 due to her grandmother’s participation in the annual Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage.

The detailed poster included a drawing of the sun and her grandmother who is sporting a yellow backpack, a hat and a pink dress.

The post reads that her grandmother will be gone from June 11 to June 28.

The post has garnered much praise from netizens, saying that, “this is the best poster I’ve ever seen” and some said, “What a great granddaughter!”