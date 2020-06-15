Taipei Manhole Cover Design Exhibition begins Monday

TAIPEI (CNA) — Eight specially designed manhole covers that reflect features of four districts in Taipei were put on display Monday for a four-day exhibition at the Taipei City Hall.

The exhibition, which runs from June 15-18, presents two manhole covers each for the city districts of Nangang, Zhongzheng, Wanhua and Datong.

The covers will be placed on sidewalks at tourist attractions in the four districts by the end of the year, aimed at changing people’s impressions of manhole covers as “black and dirty,” the city government said in a statement.

Designs for other districts in the city will be developed in the future, the statement went on.

The manhole covers for Nangang District show people who work in the bustling region, including Academia Sinica scientists clad in lab coats and musicians at the Nangang Exhibition Center.

In Zhongzheng District, one of the designs feature famous landmarks in the region such as National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the North Gate, as well as fauna like Papilio thaiwanus, a butterfly species endemic to Taiwan.

Another design for the district shows students of the two top high schools in the country — Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School and Taipei First Girls High School — in front of Liberty Square. Wanhua District’s designs emphasize the region’s history and vibrant religious culture, with depictions of temple celebrations such as traditional lion and dragon dances. The designs for Datong District also draw from the past and feature some of the district’s most iconic historic buildings, such as the Taipei Xia Hai City God temple and the Taipei Post Office.