武漢肺炎15日增2境外移入 孟加拉工作返台確診| Taiwan reports 2 new imported cases

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今天宣布，台灣新增2例武漢肺炎（2019冠狀病毒疾病，COVID-19）境外移入確診個案，時隔13天再傳確診。目前本土已連續64天沒有新增個案，全台累計445例確診。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported 2 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 445.

As of today, Taiwan has not had any local infection cases for 64 days straight.

根據疾管署新聞稿，中央流行疫情指揮中心今天公布國內新增2例境外移入COVID-19（武漢肺炎）病例，為50多歲男性（案444）及40多歲女性（案445），兩人為一對夫婦，分別於1月下旬及3月上旬至孟加拉工作，6月12日一同自孟加拉搭機至馬來西亞，並於13日自馬來西亞搭乘專機返國。

According to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署) press release, the CECC announced that case 444 is a man in his fifties while case 445 is a woman in her forties, both of whom recently traveled to Bangladesh near the end of January and in early March, respectively.

They were both on a return flight to Taiwan on June 12 and arrived on a day later.

指揮中心表示，案444在孟加拉工作期間，曾於5月23日出現發燒、咳嗽、喉嚨痛、肌肉痠痛及味覺異常等症狀，案445則於5月25日出現發燒症狀，兩人均於孟加拉當地確診後住院治療。

The CECC added that case 444 experienced symptoms such as fever, coughs, a sore throat, muscle pains and an abnormal sense of taste on May 23 while still working in Bangladesh.

Case 445 also began having fever on May 25 and both cases’ infections were confirmed abroad, the CECC said.

They were subsequently hospitalized.

其中案444於5月26日即無症狀，5月28日及6月2日採檢均為陰性，案445於6月2日檢驗陰性，兩人6月2日出院返家後未再外出。

According to the CECC, case 444 did not display any related symptoms on May 26 and was subsequently tested on the 28th and June 2, with the results showing negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Case 445 also tested negative on June 2 and both cases were released on that day.

兩人6月13日返國入境時無症狀，因主動告知曾於孟加拉確診住院，由機場採檢後送至集中檢疫所隔離，其中案444一採檢驗陽性，案445一採檢驗陰性，二採檢驗陽性，兩人均於今日確診，目前住院隔離中。

Both cases were asymptomatic when they returned to Taiwan on June 13, and immediately reported their previous health conditions to airport authorities.

When tested by Taiwan health authorities, both travelers’ results came back positive, and the infections were confirmed today.

指揮中心指出，案444與案445搭機返台時均有戴口罩、著防護衣，入境後未接觸國內親友。衛生單位目前已掌握個案同班機機組員及前後兩排乘客共37人，由於兩個案全程皆有著防護裝備，因此11位機組員列為自主健康管理對象，前後兩排26位乘客維持居家檢疫對象。

Case 444 and 445 both wore face masks and protective clothing for the entire duration of their flight was promptly tested and quarantined when they arrived in Taiwan, the CECC added.

Health authorities have now tracked down 37 possible close contacts, with 11 of them being placed under self-health management while the rest are asked to self-quarantine for the time-being.

指揮中心統計，國內截至目前累計74,409例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報（含73,507例排除），其中445例確診，分別為354例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，433人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The tally of pneumonia-related reports as of press time was 74,409 (including 73,507 already dismissed), with 445 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 354 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 433 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.