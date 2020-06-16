排到年底還是要買MIT　全球瘋搶台灣「這項」產品｜Taiwan benefits from post-COVID-19 demand for bicycles

【看CP學英文】歐美由於疫情街道空曠，加上人們長期足不出戶出現幽閉煩躁症，以及疫情令人憂心通勤問題，以致自行車需求大增，台灣自行車工廠訂單隨之劇增，急忙大批生產新車。

As the coronavirus pandemic brought about extensive lockdowns in Europe and the United States, many have turned to bicycles as the new tool for transportation as well as exercise. This has led to Taiwan’s bicycle manufacturers to experience soaring demand for their products, sending them racing to push out new units.

法新社報導，2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）疫情使全球陷入經濟衰退，重創許多產業，但自行車業卻進入榮景時期，讓台灣賺取一大額外獲利。台灣是引領全球的自行車生產國，透過及早抗疫，成功避免大規模封鎖，而全球自行車龍頭、捷安特（Giant）品牌聞名的台灣巨大集團董事長杜綉珍表示，巨大近幾個月來忙得暈頭轉向。

According to foreign media, Taiwan’s defeat of the pandemic early on led the country to avoid mass lockdowns; thus, bicycle production businesses have become the circumstantial winner with “dizzying amount” of orders coming in for the world’s largest bike company, Giant, said Giant CEO Bonnie Tu.

杜綉珍上週在捷安特台中新總部告訴法新社：「我們看到發生什麼，然後我們迅速回應。」「我們動員旗下公司，包括我們的工廠及銷售公司…以滿足消費者需求。」

Tu told foreign media last week at Giant’s new headquarters in Taichung: “We saw what happened and then we reacted quickly. We mobilized our companies, including our factories and sales company … in order to meet consumer demand.”

據報導，在歐洲與北美各地，經銷商的自行車貨架已經空了，民眾大排長龍等待重新供貨，自行車製造商的訂單持續增加。

According to various reports, empty bike racks have been seen at dealerships across Europe and North America with consumers expectantly anticipating the resupplying of bikes.

台灣自行車輸出業同業工會秘書長張蕙娟指出，在第1季疫情首度散播時，製造商起先因為訂單取消或延後而受創，但需求隨後回升。

Gina Chang, secretary general of the Taiwan Bicycle Association also told foreign media that bicycle manufacturers suffered when the pandemic first hit, but gradually bounced back following canceled or postponed orders.

張蕙娟告訴法新社：「我們看到緊急訂單或甚至恐慌性購買。」「台灣兩大自行車製造商的訂單都已排至年底。」

Chang was also quoted by the media saying, “We are seeing rush orders or even panic buying. Taiwan’s top two bike makers have orders lined up till the end of this year.”