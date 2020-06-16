假日朝聖「上帝的戒指」　盤點嘉義必朝聖網美景點！ | Perfect plan to watch the eclipse in Chiayi

【看CP學英文】天文界盛事「日環食」6月21日夏至將在台灣現蹤！想要欣賞到最美的景象就不能錯過嘉義，位在環食帶上擁有絕佳觀測優勢。而嘉義也特別規劃了許多活動，這麼難得的機會可是要好好把握。除了「日環食」一定要看外，都特別到嘉義了也一定要好好玩一下，以下就精選了幾個夏日限定必玩景點，讓你美照拍個夠。

If you’re planning on watching the solar eclipse on June 21, look no further than Chiayi, the ideal place to view this rare phenomenon while doing some exploration on your own. The China Post has looked into the best places to take your family on a summer blast!

觀賞日環食奇景｜Solar eclipse

天文界大盛事「日環食」又俗稱「天狗食日」，將在6月21日夏至當天登場，台北天文館預測，這次台灣有9個縣市能夠觀測到這個現象，而下次日環食能再度於台灣觀測到的機會，就要等到195年後了！

日環食奇景將於6月21日上午11時46分開始，至下午5時34分結束，約歷時5小時又48分鐘

The eclipse will occur on Sunday, and nine counties in Taiwan will be able to witness this natural phenomenon, according to predictions from the Taipei Astronomical Museum. If you miss this opportunity, however, you will have to wait for another 195 years to see an eclipse.

The eclipse is set to begin at 11:46 a.m. until 5:34 p.m., lasting for 5 hours and 48 minutes.

觀賞日環食最佳地點：| Optimal locations to view the eclipse

嘉義市北香湖公園、嘉酒文創園區、港坪運動公園、河濱運動公園、東石港口宮、觸口自然教育中心、阿里山森林遊樂區沼平公園、嘉義製材所、北回歸線太陽館、故宮南院、布袋高跟鞋教堂、觸口愛情大草原等。

Both the city governments and Forestry Bureau of Chiayi county have provided the absolute best places to sit back and watch the solar eclipse, including the Xianghu Park, Chiayi Cultural & Creative Industries Park, Chiayi Municipal Sports Park Gymnasium and the Chiayi Rainbow Riverside Park

Also, the Bengangkou Gangkougong, Chukou Nature Center, Zhaoping Park, Hinoki Village, Tropic of Cancer Solar Exploration Center, the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, High-Heel Wedding Church as well as the Chukou Niubu Aberdeen Prairie are top destinations to enjoy the natural phenomenon.

「主場在嘉義，金環閃諸羅」專屬系列活動 | Check out the events in Chiayi to celebrate the eclipse

1.嘉義製材所：野餐活動、當天還有市集、專業天文老師解說帶領大家認識「天狗食日」奇景。

2.15家飯店旅宿：推出「觀日下午茶」、住宿優惠等多項專案。

3.特色商家：提供優惠及特色美食。

Hinoki Village: professional astronomers giving lectures about this rare phenomenon, picnics and local markets.

Also, 15 hotels in Chiayi will roll out discounts for staying at their respective hotels, as well as custom afternoon teas.

Local stores will also further discounts to gourmets.

日環食特色甜點-常常手作 | Local coffee shop offers solar eclipse-themed dessert

隱身在嘉義忠孝路林蔭大道旁的「常常手作」是許多饕客都會造訪的一家甜點店。這次也特別為即將到來的日環食打造一款特色甜點，這次選用芒果做成香甜慕斯，配上微酸的百香果奶油餡和果凍，這樣一來就與酥脆塔皮形成對比的口感，再來還會融入阿里山烏龍茶做成的茶凍增加層次感，最後在最上面放上塔皮餅乾，外圍露出一圈芒果果凍淋面，表現出日環食的意象。

Located next to the Zhongxiao Road, East District in Chiayi, the dessert store “Frequent” is a foodies’ paradise. Due to this special event, the chefs have developed a special dessert, which uses a mango mousse cake as the base, accompanied with passion fruit flavored cream and jello, blending perfectly with the Alishan Oolong tea flavored jello.

In addition, the dessert featuring a layer of cookie dough and mango Jell-O splattered on top forms the shape of a solar eclipse.

日環食造型咖啡-呈咖啡 | Cheng Coffee Roasters offers solar eclipse-themed coffee

一走店裡就能聞到濃濃咖啡香的「呈咖啡」因精湛的手沖技術讓人一喝就成了忠實粉絲。這次老闆也特別為嘉義市日環食活動設計了一款日環食咖啡，利用巧克力粉堆疊出咖啡風味的層次，也讓咖啡呈現出日環食唯美的樣子。

Once you step foot into the store, you’ll be able to take in the rich smell of coffee. The owner of the store has also come up with a custom coffee designed for this event.

The custom coffee with cocoa power on the top creates an eclipse-like shape on the surface.

夏日限定黃金雨-蒜頭自行車道 | Golden Shower tree biking trail

時序進入仲夏，黃金雨的季節，嘉義正開滿阿勃勒花海。在蒜頭國小對面的「蒜頭自行車道」，綿延著450公尺的阿勃勒，將整條道路都染成了金黃色，太陽照射下閃閃發光。

As summertime continues to roll in, the golden shower trees are in full seasonal bloom in Chiayi. A biking trail, stretching 450m across from Suantou Elementary School, has been completely blanketed in the gold and yellow flowers.

騎著腳踏車或漫步在其中都特別的浪漫。想要感受黃金花雨浪漫的就要趕快，不然錯過了就要再等一年。

Riding a bike on this path is especially romantic, so don’t miss this, as it only occurs in the summer season.

圓茸茸療癒美景-故宮南院波波草 | Enjoy gorgeous fields of broomsedge in Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum

被譽為台灣最美的博物館「故宮南院」，現在除了可以欣賞珍貴文物外，院區內還有一整片盛開的花海及超可愛的波波草。

Hailed as the most aesthetic museum in Taiwan, the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, not only holds precious artifacts but also has an entire field of flowers and broomsedge in full bloom.

俯瞰市區美景-射日塔 | Sun-Shooting Tower

位在嘉義公園內的射日塔高達62 公尺，從最高樓層處還可360度眺望整個嘉義市美景。從一樓往上望，便能看見一朵巨型豔紫荊花，與藍天相輝映，相當美麗。

Standing at 62 meters tall, the Sun-shooting tower located in the Chiayi Park features an observatory where you can take in the view over the city.

If you look up from the first floor, you’ll also be able to see a huge China Redbud against blue sky, creating an extremely stunning view.

消暑必備無邊際泳池-桃城茶樣子 | Dip yourself into the infinity pool in Hotelday+ Teacap

天氣那麼炎熱，就要找個游泳池消暑一下。而嘉義市區就有好拍又時尚的飯店，那就是桃城茶樣子，氣派的大理石廳和裝置藝術的庭院讓人拍不停。

With blazing temperatures continually on the rise, a quick dip in a pool can easily cool you off. The Hotelday+ Teacup, sitting in East District in Chiayi city, features the fancy marble lobby and art installations.

最值得一提的還是無邊際游泳池，能俯瞰整個嘉義市，很多網紅會來拍照，享受嘉義的好天氣。泳池在晚上也開放變成酒吧，一邊欣賞嘉義夜景，一邊在有情調的氛圍下喝著小酒。

What’s more? The infinity pool boasts the view of the entire city, making it one of the best places to relax and take Instagrammable pictures.

When the night unfolds, the pool will be turned into a bar at night where you can enjoy both beverages and the night sky amid the romantic atmosphere.