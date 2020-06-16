Rapper J.Sheon’s debut concert postponed again amid outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese rapper J.Sheon’s (街巷) concert has been postponed until Aug. 29 at Taipei Legacy Max（台北信義劇場) amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Voice Up Concert — a series of concerts featuring various up and coming singers, including Li-Ang Chang (張立昂) and Ariel Tsai (蔡佩軒), J.Sheon and more — will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.

The performance on Aug. 29 will be J.Sheon’s first concert since his debut album “J.Sheo街巷” in May 2017. In 2018, he won the Billboard Radio China Top New Artist Awards 2017.

The concert was originally slated on July 11. The artist, however, announced the news on Facebook on June 11, saying that “My concert has been postponed again. I am very sorry about this.”

The tickets will be on sale on Jun 16, at noon on KHAM Ticket (寬宏售票系統).

