Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai to step down on June 18

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) will call on Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to run in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election during the weekly Central Standing Committee meeting (中常會) on Wednesday.

According to Chinese-language media, Chen already sent his resignation to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) who reportedly indicated that the vice premier will participate in his last Cabinet meeting on June 18.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) who doubles as DPP chairperson will personally call for Chen, who is currently a legislator, the DPP spokesperson and the chief executive officer of its Policy Research and Coordinating Committee, to represent the ruling party in the race.

The vice premier will use this opportunity to state his vision for the future development of the southern city, including accelerating the construction of the Kaohsiung Qiaotou Science Park (高雄橋頭科學園區) and the Yellow Line of Kaohsiung MRT (捷運黃線).

He will further commit to upgrading the development of the city amid the U.S.-China trade war and post-COVID-19 outbreak with the aim of boosting the development of the local economy, local media said.