中印對峙恐釀核武戰？印度官方證實已20人死亡｜ Twenty Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley standoff, toll may rise

【看CP學英文】印度官方週二表示，目前已有20位印度士兵因克什米爾拉達克邊界爭議地區與中國軍隊發生衝突而死亡。

Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

據報導，依照目前死傷率，未來死亡人數將持續攀升。

Sources said that the death toll is likely to go up as many soldiers have been brutally injured.

印度官方消息指出，17名士兵在對峙地點執行任務，因位處於高海拔地區，面對零下溫度且傷勢嚴重，在此艱困環境下不幸身亡，截至目前死亡人數達20人。

Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday night wherein it said, “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”

印度官方也表示，印度和中國雙方已撤除駐守在加勒萬地區的軍隊。週一、週二，此地區曾發生激烈衝突。

The force further stated that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan area where they had earlier “clashed on the night of June 15 and June 16, 2020.”

此外，印度官方也表明仍會致力於保護國家領土的完整性和主權。

The force further stated that Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

印度官方表示此事件爆發點為中國軍隊於加勒萬河谷攻擊印度邊境守衛，導致印度人員傷亡，其中包括軍隊的執行長官。

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

隨著雙方派出支援，暴力對峙持續升溫，直到深夜才短暫停止，而許多印度士兵也在戰役中失蹤。週二早晨，印度和中國雙方高官皆召開會議試圖緩和場面。

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight. Early on Tuesday morning, both Indian and Chinese top military officials rushed and called for a meeting to defuse the situation.

印度外交部發言人表示目前無法斷定中國士兵的死亡人數，但可以確定雙方皆死傷慘重。

It is yet to be ascertained as to how many Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash, but the MEA spokesperson has stated that “both sides suffered casualties”.