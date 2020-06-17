Keelung Islet to reopen in July; order admission tickets now

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Pre-order tickets to visit the Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) from July 1 to Oct. 31 are available on the Keelung Travel Website starting on Wednesday.

The islet is a beautiful volcanic min-island surrounded by cliffs, meaning that you will have to walk your way to the top of the cliff. Hiking trails and pavilions are the main recreational facilities available on the island.

Along the wooden trails, you will see various plants indigenous to Taiwan as well as mesmerizing landscapes of Taiwan northern coast.

Last June, the island reopened to the public after a five-year hiatus due to the destruction brought by Typhoon Soulik in 2013.

The Islet was slated to reopen in April this year but it was postponed until July 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and renovation work of the trails.

The island offers a hiking trail, as well as a boat tour that takes you around the island.

Also, the county government has allocated red cross medical staff and tour guides to improve visitors’ overall experience.

It’s recommended to plan a two-day trip to explore Keelung. Before hopping on the island, you can visit the Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (海科館), the Heping Island Park (和平島公園) and 101 Height (101高地).

The city government of Keelung has provided two tour packages. The two-hour tour package will cost you NT$700 (US$23.61) and the four-hour package, including the lighthouse tour, will be NT$850 (US$28.67).