Actress Haden Kuo fuels pregnancy rumors in new picture

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Actress Haden Kuo (郭碧婷) was seen walking into a veterinary clinic in Taipei on June 10, showing off her baby belly, Chinese-language media reported on Wednesday.

The pictures have caused much speculation among fans as her husband, actor Jacky Heung (向佐), made an obscure post on Weibo last month, stating that a “new member has arrived” alongside a picture of three trees.

Heung married Kuo in Capri, Italy in September 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, they have been unable to complete their marriage registration in Taiwan yet.

Since their wedding in Italy, there have already been a lot of speculations regarding Kuo’s pregnancy. A few days ago, Kuo was also seen holding her belly on the streets of New Taipei.

With soaring media attention, however, Kuo complained earlier this month on social media that “certain people” in her life are taking advantage of her.

The call for help was responded by her mother-in-law who said that she is coming to Taiwan to bring Kuo back to Hong Kong to “take care of her.”