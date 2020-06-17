智慧防疫再升級！　台團隊打造MAC模組化病房驚豔國際｜Taiwan designers create stunning modular wards amid outbreak

【看CP學英文】COVID-19新冠病毒疫情肆虐全球之際，台灣設計公司MINIWIZ小智研發剛宣布與輔仁大學附屬醫院創新中心，台灣經濟部和台灣設計研究院（TDRI）合作，推出了MAC模組化病房。

MINIWIZ, a Taiwanese design, upcycling and materials company, has recently unveiled its collaboration with the Center For Innovation (CFI) at Fu Jen Catholic University (FJCU) Hospital, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) that led to the creation of a modular ward system, known as “Modular Adaptable Convertible” (MAC).

其設計為移動式可以在短時間內運輸至所需地點，並可在24小時內快速組裝，不受地點限制，同時解決區域性醫療資源短缺、分配不均等問題。

The wards are designed to be mobile and for air shipping so that they can be quickly assembled within 24 hours, regardless of location.

The MAC wards solve not only the problems of shortage of medical equipment but also the unequal distribution of medical supplies.

負壓隔離房牆體還採用了納米塗層的再生鋁，配合紫外線自潔系統，可殺滅99.99％的細菌。

The wards are equipped with a negatively pressurized room designed to lower the risk of biocontamination. The ward walls are also nano-coated with recycled aluminum and a UV self-cleaning system that kills 99.99 percent of bacteria.

考慮到環境因素，病房將大部分採用鋁罐，塑料瓶等環保材料建造。

In light of the environment, the ward will be mostly constructed from eco-friendly materials, such as aluminum cans and plastic bottles.

在病房內有智能燈，吸音牆板和舒緩的藝術品，幫助減輕病人的壓力。

Within the ward, smart lights, sound absorption wall panels and soothing artwork are all there to help reduce the stress of the patients.

據報導，MAC WARD模組化病房目前將於輔仁大學校內醫院12樓建置建置43床，預計11月啟用，未來也計畫持續擴建模組化病房。

It is reported that modular wards will be built on the 12th floor of Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital with 43 beds and expected to open in November.

Future plans of expansion are still under consideration.