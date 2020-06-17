台灣維持零確診　商務人士入境22日起放寬 | Travelers meeting CECC requirements eligible for shortened quarantine

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(17)日表示，國內COVID-19(武漢肺炎)疫情趨緩且穩定控制中，對於開放國際經貿活動，經多次邀集相關部會研商，已完成「短期商務人士入境申請縮短居家檢疫作業規範」之規劃，自6月22日起，短期商務人士若同時符合以下四項基本條件，可申請縮短居家檢疫時間。

As Taiwan reaches the 66th day of no new local COVID-19 infection cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced at the weekly press conference on Wednesday that to business travelers can apply for a shortened quarantine period starting on June 22 as long as they meet the four requirements listed by the CECC.

(一) 依指揮中心宣布可入境之人士。(二) 申請來臺停留天數小於3個月。(三) 短期入境從事商務活動(如：驗貨、售後服務、技術指導與培訓、簽約等)商務人士。(四) 出發地為指揮中心公告之低感染風險或中低感染風險國家/地區，且登機前14天無其他國家/地區旅遊史。

To be eligible for applying for a shortened quarantine period, business travelers need to be CECC-allowed travelers (those from very low-risk countries) whose stay in Taiwan won’t exceed 3 months.

In addition, their business needs to be short-term, such as for “inspection of goods” or for “technical guidance or training.”

They would also need to be from very low risk or low-risk countries, and have no record of traveling to other countries within 14 days of boarding the flight.

指揮中心指出，符合前述四項申請條件之商務人士，於申請時應備妥邀請廠商提供之相關證明文件資料、在臺行程表及防疫計畫，同時須準備登機前3日內採檢之COVID-19核酸檢驗陰性報告以備查驗。對於其他非適用申請條件者，若有特殊商業需求或其他必要活動，可專案提出個案辦理；另基於互惠原則及各國疫情安全的前提下，可與個別國家再商定簡化檢疫程序。

If business travelers meet the above requirements, they can apply for a shortened quarantine period by providing documents from their companies certifying their business in Taiwan, their business itineraries and virus-prevention plans, as well as a proof of COVID-19 test, taken 3 days before boarding the plane to Taiwan.

指揮中心進一步說明，完成申請之商務人士如出發地為低感染風險國家/地區，於入境後可向入住防疫旅館所在地方衛生主管機關申請於第5天自費篩檢；如為中低風險國家則可於入境後第7天自費篩檢。取得檢驗結果陰性報告後，即可向地方衛生主管機關申請改為自主健康管理至入境後21天，自主健康管理期間仍應每日量測體溫及配合雙向簡訊回報健康狀況，並依行程表安排進行有限度之商務活動，且採實名制，記錄每日活動及接觸人員，儘量避免出入公共場所，外出時，嚴格遵守全程佩戴口罩。

Applicants from very low-risk countries can take out-of-pocket COVID-19 tests 5 days after applying, while those from low-risk countries can do so after 7 days.

Those who receive negative test results may ask to be listed as practicing “self-health management” for 21 days after entering Taiwan as opposed to being under quarantine.

However, they will still need to report to health authorities, take their temperatures, avoid large gatherings, and wear face masks at all times when heading out.

指揮中心表示，上述作業規範僅限於短期入境之商務人士，若計劃在臺停(居)留3個月以上者，仍應依規定於入境後完成14天居家檢疫，不適用該作業規範。

The CECC emphasized that the above are for “short-term business travelers” only; those who will stay in Taiwan over 3 months still need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

※備註： 1.低感染風險國家/地區：紐西蘭、澳洲、澳門、帛琉、斐濟、汶萊、越南、香港、泰國、蒙古、不丹。2.中低感染風險國家/地區：韓國、日本、馬來西亞、新加坡。

※ Note: 1. Very low-risk countries/regions: New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, Bhutan.

Low-risk countries/regions: South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore.