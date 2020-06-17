HK, Thailand and Vietnam travelers eligible for short quarantine: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Business travelers can apply for a shortened quarantine period starting on June 22 as long as they meet the four requirements, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday.

To be eligible for applying for a shortened quarantine period, business travelers need to be CECC-allowed travelers (those from very low-risk countries) whose stay in Taiwan won’t exceed 3 months.

In addition, their business needs to be short-term, such as for “inspection of goods” or for “technical guidance or training.”

They would also need to be from very low risk or low-risk countries, and have no record of traveling to other countries within 14 days of boarding the flight, the CECC said.

If business travelers meet the above requirements, they can apply for a shortened quarantine period by providing documents from their companies certifying their business in Taiwan, their business itineraries and virus-prevention plans, as well as a proof of COVID-19 test, taken 3 days before boarding the plane to Taiwan.

Applicants from very low-risk countries can take out-of-pocket COVID-19 tests 5 days after applying, while those from low-risk countries can do so after 7 days.

Those who receive negative test results may ask to be listed as practicing “self-health management” for 21 days after entering Taiwan as opposed to being under quarantine.

However, they will still need to report to health authorities, take their temperatures, avoid large gatherings, and wear face masks at all times when heading out.

The CECC emphasized that the above are for “short-term business travelers” only; those who will stay in Taiwan over 3 months still need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

※ Note: 1. Very low-risk countries/regions: New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, Bhutan.

Low-risk countries/regions: South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore.