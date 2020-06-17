探索最神祕離島！　北台灣最美秘境島嶼即將開放｜Keelung Islet to reopen in July; order admission tickets now

【看CP學英文】基隆嶼即將於7月1日正式開放民眾登島，今(17)日開放線上預約登島，民眾可上基隆旅遊網點選「基隆嶼觀光預約平台」進行預約。

Pre-order tickets to visit the Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) from July 1 to Oct. 31 are available on the Keelung Travel Website starting on Wednesday.

矗立於基隆東北方外海的基隆嶼四周皆為峭壁，島上較少平地，多以步道、涼亭為主，因此若是想登島參觀，要做好爬山的心理準備！

The islet is a beautiful volcanic min-island surrounded by cliffs, meaning that you will have to walk your way to the top of the cliff. Hiking trails and pavilions are the main recreational facilities available on the island.

走在木棧道上，兩旁植株皆為台灣原生種植物，登上高處後可一覽令人永生難忘的北海岸絕美景緻。

Along the wooden trails, you will see various plants indigenous to Taiwan as well as mesmerizing landscapes of Taiwan northern coast.

2013年蘇力颱風重創台灣，基隆嶼經過一番整修，封島5年後終於在2019年6月重新開放觀光客登島。

Last June, the island reopened to the public after a five-year hiatus due to the destruction brought by Typhoon Soulik in 2013.

原本今年預計於4月份開放登島，然因碰上新冠肺炎疫情、登山步道整修，才決定延期至7月1日。

The Islet was slated to reopen in April this year but it was postponed until July 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and renovation work of the trails.

遊客可以攀登展望極佳的登山步道，也可以搭船繞島，觀賞基隆嶼的險峻地勢。

The island offers a hiking trail, as well as a boat tour that takes you around the island.

此外，基隆政府規定每艘船必須配有受紅十字會急救員之專業導覽解說人員，讓遊客能放心遊覽，提升整體遊程品質。

Also, the county government has allocated red cross medical staff and tour guides to improve visitors’ overall experience.

建議若想計畫來趟基隆嶼登島之旅，可以安排兩天一夜探索北海岸美景。登島之前，不妨前往基隆必訪網美景點正濱漁港、海科館、和平島公園、以及101高地。

It’s recommended to plan a two-day trip to explore Keelung. Before hopping on the island, you can visit the Chen-Pin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (海科館), the Heping Island Park (和平島公園) and 101 Height (101高地).

基隆市政府已擬定兩套遊程，分別是2小時環島＋繞島，費用700元，以及4小時全島＋繞島，費用850元。

The city government of Keelung has provided two tour packages. The two-hour tour package will cost you NT$700 (US$23.61) and the four-hour package, including the lighthouse tour, will be NT$850 (US$28.67).

詳細資訊請參考：基隆旅遊網 ｜For more information, visit Keelung Travel