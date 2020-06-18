Taiwan designers create stunning modular wards amid outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — MINIWIZ(小智研發), a Taiwanese design, upcycling and materials company, has recently unveiled its collaboration with the Center For Innovation (CFI) at Fu Jen Catholic University (FJCU,輔仁大學附屬醫院創新中心) Hospital, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affair (台灣經濟部) and Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI,台灣設計研究院) that led to the creation of a modular ward system, known as “Modular Adaptable Convertible” (MAC,模組化病房).

The wards are designed to be mobile and for air shipping so that they can be quickly assembled within 24 hours, regardless of location. The MAC wards solve not only the problems of shortage of medical equipment but also the unequal distribution of medical supplies.

The wards are equipped with a negatively pressurized room designed to lower the risk of biocontamination. The ward walls are also nano-coated with recycled aluminum and a UV self-cleaning system that kills 99.99 percent of bacteria.

In light of the environment, the ward will be mostly constructed from eco-friendly materials, such as aluminum cans and plastic bottles.

Within the ward, smart lights, sound absorption wall panels and soothing artwork are all there to help reduce the stress of the patients.

Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital will build modular wards featuring 43 beds on the 12th floor. The wards will open in November.

Future plans for expansion are still under consideration.