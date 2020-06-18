我為什麼要那麼辛苦？新攬國際人才政策恐傷台人｜New policy for inducing foreign talent in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】國發會於週二表示，正在研議鬆綁對於可望在台工作的外籍畢業生「2年工作經驗」門檻，以強化攬才誘因。

The National Development Council (NDC) said Tuesday it is considering removing the two-year work experience threshold for new foreign university graduates who want to work in the country.

然而，隨著新型冠狀肺炎疫情的爆發，全球經濟的衰退和台灣不斷升高的無薪假人數，台灣人開始擔憂政府在努力招攬國際人才的過程中，忽略了自己國內需要幫忙和新契機的人民。

However, with global economies crashing left and right following the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of furloughed workers in Taiwan, citizens of the country may fear that in a bid to attract foreign talent, the government will overlook the local ones that are already in need of help and opportunity.

新政策目的雖然為吸引國際人才，然疫情後許多國家也在努力以同樣的方法振興經濟。政府應該先致力於調高台灣社會新鮮人的薪資，才能確保不會將職場分為「薪資高」和「薪資低」兩族群。

More importantly, Taiwan is not the only economy trying to attract foreign workers. First and formost, the government should work harder in increasing the wages of young Taiwanese graduates to ensure that Taiwan workforce is not splitted between those who have (a good salary) and those who don’t.

國發會副主委高仙桂指出，雇主聘僱外國人，按現行規定須符合「大學畢業且有2年工作經驗」、「月薪達新台幣4萬7971元」雙門檻，這樣一來，國外名校畢業的優秀年輕人即便有意來台工作，也不符合資格，因此研議取消2年工作經驗的限制。

NDC deputy head Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) said current regulations require employers who wish to employ foreigners need to make sure they are “a university graduate with two-year work experience” with “a monthly salary of NT$47,971.”

After the law amendment, Kao said, young foreign talent who graduate from overseas universities, such as Ivy League schools in the United States, would no longer be unable to work in Taiwan.

現行規範日前曾遭受強烈抨擊被，被指出對於剛畢業的學生要求要有2年工作經驗太困難。

The threshold has long been criticized because it is not easy for new university graduates to have two years of work experience, so foreign nationals who just received a bachelor’s degree are effectively ineligible to apply for a job in Taiwan.

另外，高仙桂表示政府也在努力讓外籍人士更容易取得永久居留證。

Kao said the NDC is also considering making it easier for foreign talent to obtain permanent resident status as another way of making Taiwan more attractive.

現行規定下，特定專業人才與一般專業人才都須符合合法連續居留5年，每年居住超過183天的條件，才能取得永居。

Under the current law, foreign professionals have to reside in Taiwan for more than 183 days a year, five years in a row, before being considered for permanent resident status.

高仙桂表示，針對永久居留的條件，台灣應該以其他國家為鏡，如日本做法相對彈性，依學歷、年齡、工作經驗評分後，分數愈高、愈快取得永居，甚至一年就可以取得。

Kao said Taiwan should learn from other countries that are more flexible in granting permanent resident status, citing Japan, which uses a scale to evaluate a combination of factors, such as education, age and work experience to reduce the waiting period.

Kao said the NDC is also mulling allowing foreign talent to use their stay in Taiwan to pursue a master’s degree or Ph.D. to fulfill part of the requirement to obtain a permanent resident permit.

另外，高仙桂表示為了響應雙語國家政策，且滿足國外人才來台後的子女教育需求，將規劃放寬學科教師限制。

In addition, Kao said the NDC is planning to allow foreign teachers to teach subjects other than languages at senior high school and lower levels, to help Taiwan achieve its goal of becoming a bilingual nation.

目前台灣只開放外籍老師在高中以下的學校教語文科目。

Currently, foreign teachers are only allowed to teach foreign language at senior high school or lower.

高高仙桂補充，其餘的會在與公會和學術界者討論過後在做相關研議。

Any changes will only be introduced after detailed discussions with labor groups and academics, Kao added.